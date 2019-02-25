Lorraine Kelly just wore the PERFECT dress for spring and it's in stock now This has us dreaming of warmer days

You can always rely on Lorraine Kelly to give you your morning dose of fashion inspiration, right? Well, Monday morning proved no different. The 59-year-old appeared on her show and had us dreaming of warmer days. Wearing the perfect dress for spring, the excellent news is it's actually available on the high street so you can snap it up without breaking the bank.

Designed by Monsoon, the cobalt blue shirt dress looked elegant and relaxed at the same time. Midi-length, it featured a black button-up front and utility details with a shirt collar, patch pockets and epaulettes. Lorraine opted for her signature beauty style to tie her whole look together. She wore her long-bob down and blowdried. Her skin was gorgeous dewy and tanned, her eyes were subtly smokey and she simply wore a natural-looking rose hue on her lips. For those looking to copy this winning look, the dress retails for £65 and it's still available online in sizes UK 8 to 22. We reckon it would be a great investment piece for the hotter season as it looks great both on and off-duty.

If you're looking to dress it up, make like Lorraine and pair it with heeled suede pumps for a smarter look. She wore a pair from the designer shoe store, Daniel Footwear, and they don't currently appear to be online but you can pick up very similar designs in the likes of Office, Dune and New Look. For those wanting to sport a more casual look, slip on a pair of trainers with the dress and a cross-body bag. It will prove the perfect down-time look.

Now, let's just hope this spell of February sunshine continues…