Only Victoria Beckham could make red knee-high boots look THIS great

Victoria Beckham is currently in the trendiest place on earth - Paris - for Fashion Week and as always, her working wardrobe is the stuff dreams are made of. On Tuesday, the wife of David Beckham was pictured leaving her hotel in a full-on, colour block outfit, consisting of a chic navy blue midi dress, an uber-cool camel jacket and a pair of seriously chic red knee-high boots from her own collection. Sadly, the boots aren't available yet to buy yet, but they have a peep toe front and really do pack a powerful punch. VB went the extra mile and even painted her toenails the same scarlet hue. How extra!We can't imagine making these work in our every day life, but as always, the 44-year-old nailed it perfectly.

The mother-of-four was also seen carrying a leopard print version of her popular Powder Box handbag - which has since sold out online. The structured box gem was designed in a curved shape and was actually inspired by a vanity powder box. So much so, it even has a mirror in the lid! It can hold your makeup essentials and comes trimmed in leather with a matching circular gold grooved clasp that has a wide handle. It doesn't come cheap though - retailing at £1,550. The former Spice Girl isn't the only fan of the bag either - the Duchess of Sussex carried the navy blue version on Christmas Day when she was pictured attending church.

The fashion mogul appeared on US show Live With Kelly and Ryan and spoke candidly when she was asked about what it was like seeing Meghan wearing her brand during the festive season.

Not holding anything back, Victoria gushed her approval saying: "She looked so beautiful. It was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning. I think that she's such a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman, so it was a huge honour."

