Michelle Keegan's new black jumpsuit has a Meghan Markle twist - can you spot it? The wife of Mark Wright looks stunning in her latest outfit

Michelle Keegan has been quiet on Instagram lately - and we've missed her outfit posts. But we needn't have worried, because on Monday evening the wife of Mark Wright returned to the grid with a bang - and a new getup to boot! The 31-year-old shared an up-close selfie of her wearing a stunning black jumpsuit by online store Very - the brand she has her own range with. Made in a sharp tuxedo-cut, the eye-catching all-in-one gives a military edge to the much-loved classic style. We particularly love the double-breasted cut and gold front buttons which totally brings the glamour. It even had a flared hem which automatically streamlines the silhouette - especially if you add high heels like the former Coronation Street star. Priced at £80, is available online now in all sizes and would look superb for a Christmas party.

What a jumpsuit!

As soon as we saw the Manchester-bon beauty rocking this look - we immediately thought of the Duchess of Sussex, after all the jumpsuit has her favourite neckline - the bardot! Prince Harry's wife first sported the now iconic neckline at her wedding, where her stunning Givenchy gown was slightly off-the-shoulder, giving her classic dress a thoroughly modern twist.

Just a month later at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, she decided to step out in the very same neckline - her pretty pink Carolina Herrera dress featured a bateau cut that was totally reminiscent of her wedding gown. Just like Michelle's jumpsuit - it had bold statement buttons, smart tailored detail and a crisp, structured shape.

Michelle is a fan of Meghan. How do we know? Because she told us! Speaking to HELLO! at the launch of her first collection with Very, Michelle said: "I LOVE how she dresses. She always looks good, and she puts her own stamp on outfits."

Speaking about the type of wedding dress that the former Suits would wear, Michelle predicted in April: "Obviously it’s going to be very demure, but again, I think she will put her own stamp on it - I can imagine her as being very simple and she will look very sleek." Well, you were right Mich!