The £25 Marks & Spencer staple Carol Vorderman swears by to sculpt and shape her figure One word: wow

Carol Vorderman is often asked about how she achieves her curvaceous figure - particularly in recent weeks, when she's been photographed in a series of body-shaping outfits. So we reckon high-street fashion fans will be glad to learn that Carol's favourite staples come from Marks and Spencer – with a very reasonable price tag! Speaking to the Daily Mail, she revealed that her curves were enhanced in recent snaps by her sculpting leggings from M&S. "I think the high-waisted jeggings in the picture — which I bought in Marks & Spencer a few weeks ago for about a tenner — give you a much more defined silhouette. Even I thought 'Blooming hell' when I saw some of those pics," she said.

The trousers in question are the 'Sculpt & Lift High Waist Super Skinny Jeggings' from M&S Collection, and actually cost a smidge more at £25 – but we'll let you off, Carol! They come in either black or a dark indigo wash, and are still available in the majority of sizes.

The former Countdown star has also recently revealed her fitness routine to her social media followers, sharing some of her favourite glute exercises. She wrote on Twitter on Monday: "Early gym with Little Dave @dave_concannon... he always says 'Never miss a Monday' so I don't! LOTS of glutes with weights today at @NuffieldHealth ... ouch."

She also added in her recent interview: "I've been working out for decades, so the shape of mine is down to years of keeping fit. I walk seven miles a day and I try to do a 15-mile walk once a week as well, up the Brecon Beacons or along the River Cam. It makes me so happy. I stride along at 3.5 miles per hour, and on top of that I do three open-air sessions of circuit training a week. I love it!"

