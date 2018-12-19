You can now buy the EXACT dress Amal wore to Meghan and Harry's wedding Christmas come early? You bet.

If like the rest of the world, you tuned in to see Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex get married back in May, you'll have not only noticed how beautiful the bride looked but how well dressed her guests were too. Namely, Amal Clooney. It's a well known fact that George Clooney's better half utterly stole the show (guestlist, speaking) when she donned that brighter-than-bright canary yellow Stella McCartney dress for the ceremony. Now, in maybe the best pre-Christmas news ever, you can buy it after Stella officially opened sales online.

Named after the 40-year-old human rights lawyer, the 'Amal' cocktail dress features beautiful capped sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, a below-the-knee pencil hem and a stunning large bow that ties at the back. It's the most perfect wedding guest dress - smart but playful at the same time - but would also be useful for office work parties and fancy dinners out. A slightly vintage silhouette, it's cinches in at the waist which also makes it universally flattering.

The catch is that it does retail for a teeth-clenching £1,250 but what would you expect? It doesn't come cheap to rock an A-list approved designer frock, hey? First dropped on Net-a-Porter, it predictably sold out straight away but it is still available in a few sizes on the Matches website if you do have deep enough pockets.

The fashion retailers recommend styling it with 'metallic accessories and glittering pumps for a sophisticated edit' just like Amal did with her gold clutch and pointed stiletto but we say go all out and style it fully like Amal who also wore a fantastic matching yellow hat with veiling detail. The outfit of absolute dreams.