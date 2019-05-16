The Countess of Wessex's latest evening look is too chic for words Sophie stepped out to mark her new patronage

The Countess of Wessex attended a special dinner at Kensington Palace on Wednesday evening, as the newly-appointed Patron of The Chartered Management Institute. The annual President's Dinner called for formal attire, and Sophie looked stunning in one of her favourite Oscar De La Renta dresses, previously worn during a state dinner in Malawi in 2017. Doesn't she look lovely? It was no doubt a special moment for the royal, since earlier that day it was announced that her father-in-law Prince Philip had handed her the Patronage, having been proudly associated with the organisation for 50 years.

Sophie chose Oscar De La Renta for the special event. IMAGE: The Chartered Management Institute

Sophie styled her monochrome midi dress with classic black heels, a simple shoulder bag and pretty drop-earrings, styling her blonde hair in a chic low chignon, too. She has worn the pretty dress on a number of occasions over the years – and also owns various other go-to looks from the designer, which is clearly one of her favourites.

In fact, Sophie isn't the only royal fan of Oscar De La Renta – the fashion house has dressed countless royals including Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands. The Duchess of Sussex is also fond of the couturier's designs, and has had several wow-moments in the designer's dresses – remember that gown at the Australian Geographic Society Awards?

For Sophie, it's been another busy week - she also attended an important reception for disability inclusion at St James's Palace on Tuesday, where she spoke to campaigners and employers about their experiences. The Countess looked stunning in another floral dress, this time a floaty cornflower blue number with pretty embroidery – teamed with her favourite grey Penelope Chilvers Mary-Jane heels. No doubt we'll be seeing even more of Sophie going forward, as she ramps up her royal duties…

