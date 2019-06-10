James Corden's wife Julia looked like a Hollywood bombshell at the 2019 Tony Awards Now, this is a showstopper dress…

For Sunday night's Tony Awards, held in New York City, James Corden and his wife Julia Carey got all dressed up for a night out in the Big Apple. There's no denying that James Corden took a fashion risk with his floral-printed Dolce & Gabbana suit - has the 40-year-old been taking style tips from Harry Styles, we wonder? But it was his wife Julia we couldn't stop looking at - check out how glamorous she looked! Wow. The Hollywood lifestyle certainly suits her.

The 41-year-old was styled by Amanda Lim, and wore a dress designed by J. Mendel. The iridescent silver frock had a cut-out section at the midriff - showing off Julia's enviable abs. Julia teamed her dress with a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes, and Lark & Berry jewellery. We've been told that she's wearing the Wave Diamond Necklace and Double Veto Ring, both from Lark & Berry London using only cultured diamonds.

The couple took a night off parenting their three children Max, 8, Carey, 4, and Charlotte who is their youngest at one-year-old. But it was for a very special reason - James took to the stage to present the Tony Awards for the second time. The Late Late Show host previously called the Tonys the best of all the awards shows. He said on CBS This Morning: "Most award shows are groups of millionaires giving each other gold statues, and that's really it, like that is it."

"Whereas here is a show where all of these incredible casts — people are paying two, three, four hundred dollars a ticket sometimes for some of these shows — and they're going to perform right there big moments from their shows all night, and you don't have to leave your living room to watch them."

James and Julia at the Royal Wedding in May 2018

For those of you who don't know, Julia Carey is a television producer who started her career as an actress, featuring in TV shows like Wings, A Bunch of Fives and Enemy at the Door. The mum-of-three previously worked for Save the Children in London, which is how she met her now-husband at an event hosted by the charity in 2009.

The Gavin & Stacey star - who has recently announced a Christmas special of the show - has previously praised Julia for being so supportive of his career and relocating to Los Angeles with him for his talk show role within weeks of the birth of Carey in 2014. "All credit to my wife, who agreed to move when our daughter was five weeks old and our son was three," he said during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine.