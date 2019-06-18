Amanda Holden's denim jumpsuit sends Instagram into meltdown We love this look...

We think Amanda Holden is rivalling Holly Willoughby right now when it comes to stylish daily outfits! The 48-year-old stepped out in yet another show-stopper on Tuesday - a dazzling denim jumpsuit from luxury high street store Whistles. The one-piece is a wardrobe staple - it's designed with a shirt collar and belt tie, with a cropped hem. Best of all, it's currently on offer for £119 in the brand's mid-season sale and there are a few sizes left. The Britain's Got Talent judge styled it with a pair of crisp white, high heel shoes and of course, she sported a flawless face of makeup as well as the perfect bouncy blowdry. Amanda's 1.1 million Instagram fans loved the look and took to the comments section to give the outfit a five-star rating.

Amanda's jumpsuit was a big hit with fans

When it comes to looking her best, the mother-of-two is very open about the fact that she likes to look polished at all times. "There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good," she told HELLO! "My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

£119, Whistles

Speaking of the BGT star's makeup, the lady behind her polished look is MUA Karin Darnell. The talented lady often shares a list of items she uses on the TV presenter and last year revealed the one key item that makes her skin look so glowing. Taking to Instagram, she said: “Everyone's been asking about Amanda’s highlighter! Here's the reveal… it’s Iconic London Illuminator."

MORE: Amanda Holden shares secret to her happy marriage with Chris Hughes

The concentrated liquid shimmer can be added to your foundation, primer or moisturiser, or can be simply used on its own for a super highlighted glow. It is available in four shades, and it costs £30.

READ: Amanda Holden gives us all a lesson on matchy matchy style

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.