Kate Garraway's minty Marks & Spencer trouser suit totally wowed Good Morning Britain viewers Looking lovely!

Kate Garraway looked totally gorgeous on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning Britain, are we right? It's all down to her ultra-cool trouser suit from high-street favourite Marks & Spencer - chosen as always by ITV super-stylist Debbie Harper, who dresses all of the GMB ladies. We love that Kate's gone bold with her colour choices for her latest outfit - hello ice cream pastels!

We love Kate's pastel trouser suit

The presenter wore the M&S Cotton Rich Blazer and Trouser Suit Set, which also comes in bold fuchsia and pale pink shades. The co-ord comes in at £98.50 for the pair, with the double-breasted jacket at £59, and the trousers at £39.50. We reckon it would make the perfect modern wedding guest look this summer, plus it can be dressed down with trainers and a T-shirt. Winning.

Kate teamed her look with simple black heels and a black cami underneath, with her blonde hair in her signature shaggy blow-dry. The host is never shy of colour, and has been wearing plenty of stand-out looks on the show recently - previously admitting that her wardrobe advisor Debbie has helped her step out of her comfort zone.

M&S Blazer & Trousers Suit Set, £98.50 (available here)

"I can remember 12 or 13 years ago at the TRIC Awards, she suddenly said, 'Now don't be scared, bear with me, I got you a grey jumpsuit,'" she told HELLO!. "She does know I'm the bravest, because she'll offer it to the others and they'll be like 'Oh, no' and she'll go 'Let's try Kate, she's up for everything'. Now, everyone wears jumpsuits so it wouldn't be remotely unusual, but at the time, I asked, 'Do I look like I'm going to mend a car?'"

Kate has also revealed how her early morning routine goes with Debbie. "She sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to," she said. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear."

