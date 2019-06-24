Keith Lemon has just surprised us with his own clothing line, and Holly Willoughby already loves it Wow!

Holly Willoughby's fashion fans might be surprised to find out the designer of her latest Instagram-worthy outfit… it's none other than her pal Keith Lemon, who has just launched his own clothing line! The star took to her coveted social media page to share a snap of her new T-shirt, which features an incredible illustration by Mr Lemon himself. "Thank you @keithlemon for gifting me my gift! Who knew you were so gifted!" she wrote in the caption, wearing the 'Grafity' top from the line, which costs £25.

Of course, Keith re-posted the photo too, and also shared a sweet shot of his mum modelling his new designs! "My rad mum modelling one of my ‘space girls’ t-shirts by #kilclothing available in black and white at kilclothing.com," he wrote.

The Celebrity Juice star has been teasing the fashion launch for a few weeks, and finally announced the news earlier in June with a video on his Instagram page. He captioned it: "...as ya can see! Yep turned #lemonart into clobber you can wear! #KilClothes launches tomorrow! RAD T’s and hoods designed by my hands and mind to wear on my body and yours! Word."

Keith is a talented artist and often shares his work with fans, so we're not surprised they're so excited about the new launch. Plenty commented on Holly's new statement tee, with one writing: "Didn’t know you had such a talent Keith," while another added, "Omg I need this tee. Amazing." We concur!

This Morning presenter Holly has wowed us with plenty of her fashion picks in recent weeks, and even announced her next collaboration with Marks & Spencer earlier in June. "It's really wearable, they're all clothes that I would have in my own wardrobe," she said of the new edit. "I think now being on our fifth collection we know what works and what the buyer really loves."