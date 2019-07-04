Holly Willoughby's rainbow pleated skirt just sent This Morning into a FRENZY Holly and her amazing technicolour outfit...

Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Thursday's This Morning, rocking a rainbow skirt! The ITV favourite dazzled viewers with the technicolour dream, which came from high end brand Kitty Joseph. It doesn't come cheap though; the 'Chroma' skirt will set you back a cool £355.00. Yikes! The 38-year-old teamed the skirt with a yellow top by Pure London and high heel shoes by Gianvito Rossi. Holly shared her latest outfit with Instagram fans and they quickly took to the comments section to give the outfit some love. Fellow presenter Kate Thornton wrote: "I want that skirt! It's gorgeous x"

Mother-of-three Holly has always been a huge fan of rainbow fashion. Back in 2017, the blonde beauty looked absolutely fabulous for her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, in the most striking rainbow-coloured mini dress by Ashish, which was worth £1,408.

The colourful sequin stripes looked amazing paired with her pair of metallic silver heels by Casadei. Ahead of the episode, Holly shared a short clip of herself in the glittery number on Instagram, and captioned it: "The night I wore a rainbow! #jonathonrossshow #HWStyle." This sent fans into a frenzy, despite the huge price tag. Holly strutting her stuff in the now iconic frock is one of her most viewed videos ever on her social media platforms.

In April, the Celebrity Juice star also sported a rainbow-toned, pleated midi skirt by J.Crew which had a lovely streamlined effect, and we loved the selection of colours running through it. A pricey buy at £165.00, but this kind of look could be worn both to the office or even a garden party. As always, This Morning viewers went crazy over the skirt, taking to social media to shower her with compliments.

