Amanda Holden's white Topshop dress has Instagram fans going crazy What a frock!

Amanda Holden looked incredible on Friday morning as she headed to Heart FM to present her latest slot on the radio show. We loved her summery dress - which come from high street favourite Topshop. With its white tiered shape and bardot neckline, it even had a smart waist belt. We have the best news too; not only is it priced at just £39, but also, ALL sizes are available online now. Result! The 48-year-old's 1.2 million Instagram fans took to the comments section, showering the ITV star with praise for her dreamy look and were delighted to discover the dress was a bargain buy.

Amanda looked luscious in white

The mother-of-two has been wearing Topshop a lot lately. Two weeks ago, she wore the brand's 'Verona' frock - a tea dress style that's part of the 'Topshop Loves' collection. Designed with elegant puff short sleeves, tie detailing and romantic ruffles down the front and neckline, it would be ideal for your working wardrobe and an evening out. We love the ditsy floral print and Amanda added swish high heel shoes from Sophia Webster.

£39, Topshop

The man behind Amanda's incredible wardrobe is stylist Kyle Willett. The talented professional sorts out all the BGT star's looks and HELLO! had a fab chat with him about all things fashion. Speaking about her high street style, Kyle told us that there is a method to what he dresses her in - her outfits are always accessible and her clothes are often easy to get hold of.

" I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to re create these looks from the high street."

