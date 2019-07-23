Victoria Beckham just totally surprised us in this flirty floral dress Sitting pretty!

Victoria Beckham is still showing off her gorgeous holiday wardrobe during her trip there with David and family - and she's surprised us with her latest outfit! The fashion designer chose a girly floral dress to head out to an apartment viewing in the city with her husband and kids, and we've got to say - we weren't expecting it. The pretty floaty frock features a backless strappy detail, a frilled neckline and a high-low hem, and Victoria teamed it with a pair of block heels and a chic ponytail. Talk about dressing up for a real estate appointment! No doubt her whole outfit is from her own fashion collection, as usual.

It was a different look to her usually classic colours

In the pictures, which were obtained by the Mail Online, the mum of four can also be seen carrying two clutch bags - one in tan and one in black. Oh to be Victoria for a day! Adorable daughter Harper was also pictured wearing a sweet floaty maxi dress. The family were reportedly viewing a property in a swanky skyscraper in Miami, suggesting they plan to be based there more and more as David launches his Inter Miami football team.

The only Beckham missing is eldest son Brooklyn, who doesn't appear to be on the trip with them, though the clan seem to be having plenty of fun anyway! On Monday Victoria shared a sweet snap from one of her dinner dates with her family, looking gorgeous in her chic black maxi dress. "Family night out with @romeobeckham," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Her Miami looks are a bit of a change from a more dressed-down style that Victoria has been wearing recently. On Thursday evening, the mother-of-four posted a selfie of herself wearing a slouchy slogan T-shirt from her own range, that read 'Style icon'. "Never know what to wear," she joked in the caption. Other cheeky tees in her range include ones that say 'I can't concentrate in flats' and 'Smile' - it's safe to say we want one of each…

