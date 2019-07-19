Strictly dancer Katya Jones reveals genius fashion hack - using old tights! From tights to headband in under an hour

First Amanda Holden revealed both she and Victoria Beckham occasionally use their knickers as emergency hairbands (hands up who does this) and now Strictly star Katya Jones has come up with a clever use for old tights. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the professional dancer shared her recycling hack with her 135k followers – and we have to say, her stylish accessories aren't bad at all. In the series of clips we see Katya reveal her invention: the tight headband. Yes ladies, it's a thing. And all you need is a couple of pairs of thin tights, any shade or pattern you like.

So how does her quirky headband take shape? Katya first cuts the top section off two pairs of tights then sews the ends together on her sewing machine. She then makes a twist at the top – a big trend right now – folds the remaining ends to the back and sews them. Et voila, one funky homemade headband.

Katya also shares a second headband design. This time, she takes just one pair of tights, makes a knot in the middle which sits on top of the head, then cuts the tights to fit around her head and sews the ends together. The dancer looks quite the pro when it comes to whizzing things up on her sewing machine (we may need to take a class).

The TV star asked her followers what they thought of her design, writing: "Would you try this?" She gave fans the option of replying: "Absolutely" or "Just throw tights away."

Just a day earlier, the star, who is married to fellow professional dancer Neil Jones, shared a series of lovely snaps, wearing her nana's 50-year-old dress. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Katya told her followers the importance of recycling clothing. "So today I wore a dress that belong to my nana," she explained. "She used to wear the dress when she was my age. So the dress is 50 years old."

"With today's fast fashion, it's become too easy to just buy a new T-shirt or socks and the quality of clothes is not high," she added. "Hence sometimes we're forced to buy new items." She continued: "My nana's dress is made so well, look how stunning it is still. I absolutely love it!!!"

Well done Katya! We're loving your eco-conscious approach to fashion. Who's making tight headbands this weekend then?

