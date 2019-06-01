Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes glam up for the races in sweet new photos Very smart!

Ruth Langsford and husband Eamonn Holmes looked race-ready for a day out at Epsom on Saturday! The This Morning presenters looked happy and loved-up in a sweet snap that Eamonn posted to his Instagram account, writing: "Derby Day. The sun is shining for the big race at Epsom." As ever, fans were quick to comment on Ruth's pretty outfit – she chose to wear a blue lace dress with a neutral fascinator (the same one she wore to watch Eamonn collect his OBE at Buckingham Palace), while Eamonn looked dapper in his three-piece suit with a contrasting yellow tie. Don't they look great?

They look so happy! Photo: i-Images

Their celebrity pals certainly think so, with Saira Khan commenting: "You both look stunning. Gorgeous. Love you both," and Lizzie Cundy adding a couple of loveheart emojis.

We're expecting to see plenty of stars dressed up to the nines at Epsom, with the likes of Charlotte Hawkins also in attendance – Vogue Williams also visited on Friday, wearing a gorgeous maxi dress from Kukhareva London. Of course, Royal Ascot approaches, too, where we will see a number of royal ladies dressed in their finery.

Eamonn and Ruth have recently given fans an insight into their personal life outside their television work, revealing they love to head out on date nights when they can. Ruth wrote on Instagram in May: "Friday night and nowhere I'd rather be than on a date night with my lovely husband @eamonnholmes. Dress @marksandspencer (last year in the sale!)".

Of course, her followers were excited to see the presenter show off another Marks & Spencer buy – but were disappointed that it's no longer available! Plenty commented on her floral off-the-shoulder dress. "Wow dress looks lovely, and in the sale!" one follower wrote, while plenty of others added that they had also bagged the dress last year. Eamonn, who originally shared the sweet photo, had received plenty of comments on his wife's outfit – which could be why Ruth took to social media herself to let fans know. Here's hoping her races dress is still in stock!