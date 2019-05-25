Ruth Langsford looks totally gorgeous in her Marks & Spencer date night dress – but fans will be disappointed Find out why…

Ruth Langsford shared an adorable date night photograph with her husband Eamonn Holmes on Friday night – much to fans' delight – but sadly, the presenter's fashion followers won't be able to get their hands on her pretty Marks & Spencer dress. Uh oh. The star revealed she bought it last year in the caption, writing: "Friday night and nowhere I'd rather be than on a date night with my lovely husband @eamonnholmes. Dress @marksandspencer (last year in the sale!) #friday #datenight #husband #love." How sweet?

Fans loved Ruth's date night outfit

Plenty commented on Ruth's off-the-shoulder dress, which is no longer available from the brand. "Wow dress looks lovely, and in the sale!" one follower wrote, while plenty of others added that they had also bagged the dress last year. Eamonn, who originally shared the sweet photo, had received plenty of comments on his wife's outfit – which could be why Ruth took to social media herself to let fans know.

Eamonn's original romantic post read: "After a busy two weeks, Friday wind down with my best friend… Mrs H." The couple's celebrity friends were also quick to comment on the photo, with both Tess Daly and Amanda Holden posting a series of heart emojis. One colleague also noted that Ruth and Eamonn were twinning in their blue outfits, to which Eamonn responded that Ruth actually hates matching! "She detests co-ords Mich. Fluke," he wrote.

Ruth also wore M&S at This Morning Live

Accidental matching aside, Ruth is clearly loving M&S at the moment. At Sunday's appearance at This Morning Live, she wowed fans in a fitted blue dress from the British high street staple, and has worn a number of the brand's other pieces on air in recent months. Fan favourites include a statement leopard print jumper and a chic pair of trousers that totally sold out after she wore them on the morning show. Turns out Holly Willoughby's not the only ITV fashion influencer, eh?

