Ruth Langsford gives husband Eamonn Holmes a Marks & Spencer makeover - and picks up some chic trousers for herself, too Looking lovely you two!

Ruth Langsford loves shopping at Marks & Spencer for her This Morning outfits, there's no doubt about it - but now she's got husband Eamonn Holmes involved, too! On Tuesday she revealed that she had given her hosting partner a little fashion makeover, and was very happy with the results. "I'd like to couple up with this boy because... I like his new summer style (chosen by me!)," she captioned her Instagram video. "@eamonnholmes is wearing a jacket, polo shirt & chinos from @marksandspencer, trainers from @asos. My Shirt is from @artigianofashion, cropped trousers @marksandspencer and shoes [are from] @asos."

Eamonn posed in his new outfit

Eamonn is looking pretty trendy, don't you think? The presenter's jacket doesn't appear to be available online, though the chinos look to be a £19.50 M&S Collection pair - bargain! Eamonn's polo may well be the brand's 'Pure Cotton Polo Shirt', which comes in at just £15. Ruth also dressed him in a pair of ultra-cool trainers - the £22 ASOS sneakers featured red and white stripes.

What do you reckon about the look? It all came about during a segment of the show when Ruth admitted she isn't sure of Eamonn's bright and bold holiday style - particularly a neon green polo shirt that he's partial to. "I always say, mostly you always look very nice, I don't buy your clothes you do all that, but sometimes on holiday it's like you go a bit rogue," she said. "He's got a neon green one and a neon pink one."

Today we mourned the loss of @eamonnholmes' neon holiday shirt. It had a bright future, but unfortunately @RuthieeL's consigned it to the fashion sin bin.



Does your partner have an item of clothing you’d love to get rid of? pic.twitter.com/bZNRxDv93B — This Morning (@thismorning) July 30, 2019

Eamonn retorted: "I'm on my holidays, that's why I'm looking bright!" Later, Ruth picked out the new outfit for him, with Eamonn changing out of his classic navy trouser suit to try on the new threads. Plenty of fans took to social media with their opinions, with many siding with Eamonn and his bold colour choices. What do you think?

Ruth's M&S slim-fit trousers (available here)

Unsurprisingly, Ruth couldn't resist adding her own pick from Marks & Spencer to her look for the show - wearing a pair of classic tailored trousers from the brand. We reckon they're the 'Mia' ankle-grazers, which cost just £35 and are currently available in most sizes. Hurry though, her This Morning outfits never stay in stock for long…

