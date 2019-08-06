Lorraine viewers are blown away with Christie Lampard's blue pleated skirt And we can see why!

Christine Lampard has done it again - worn something that we immediately want hanging up in our wardrobes. On Tuesday whilst presenting Lorraine, the mother-of-one was a vision in blue, rocking a simple pastel blue, crew-neck top with a lovely cobalt, white and dark blue pleated skirt. We've tracked it down, and it comes from high street store Karen Millen. Priced at £120, the colour block skirt really made the 40-year-old's outfit pop, and we love the pleated finish and flattering midi length. Paired with her nude high heel shoes, the wife of former footballer Frank looked better than ever. All sizes are available online and what's more, if blue isn't for you, it is also made in a burgundy and red tone.

Christine looked fabulous in blue on Lorraine with Vogue Williams

The former One Show host was joined by Vogue Williams on the show, who presented a fashion segment. Vogue's outfit was also greatly received; the 33-year-old wore a rainbow sequin camisole by Olivia Rubin and a matching midi skirt, also by the high-end designer. The top came in at £150 and the skirt has a price tag of £280. Deciding to go for an almighty clash, she accessorised with leopard print high heel shoes and gold hoop earrings. What a pair of stylish ladies, right?



Christine's outfits are always put together by the same person - stylist Angie Smith, the lady who is also responsible for Holly Willoughby's wardrobe. Recently though, Angie has relocated to Australia.

The stylist has been spending time between London and Sydney since late last year, but recently made the move down under officially. Angie has often styled her clients from afar in the past, and it's thought that her assistant will work with Holly, Christine and co at fittings, and we imagine that Angie will be travelling back to the UK regularly.

