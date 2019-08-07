Kate Garraway's leopard shirt & Marks & Spencer white skirt is the talk of GMB Daring, but delightful!

Kate Garraway's done it again! The ITV favourite looked sensational on Wednesday morning as she presented Good Morning Britain and we loved her latest look. Kate's high neck, leopard print blouse came from Uta Raasch and is sadly a past-season buy, as is her white embossed pencil skirt from Marks & Spencer. However don't worry; because we've found some great alternatives below if you want to shop Kate's look. Like many ITV stars, the mother-of-two also wore a pair of nude high heels that blended in perfectly with her fashion-forward outfit.

We loved Kate's latest look

We've been loving the 53-year-old's looks this week, but our favourite has to be the navy blue dress she wore on Monday, which was adorned with a striking rose print. The blooming lovely frock came from online store Joanie and cost just £18 in the brand's summer sale and fortunately, all sizes are available online too, which is great for our bank balances.

£30, Biba @ House of Fraser

Kate works alongside Laura Tobin, Charlotte Hakwins and Susanna Reid and there is a method in dressing the GMB ladies. Telling Hello!, Kate revealed: "Debbie sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear."

£75, Pure Collection

Speaking about how Debbie has helped her jump out of her clothing comfort zone, Kate added: "I think the point of fashion is to shake you out of your routine."

"We've all got a dress that we adore in our wardrobe – usually black – that we could easily wear to every occasion we ever went to, because we know it fits, it hides the lumps and flattens the bumps, but I think the great thing about fashion is that it forces you to try something new and it makes you look quite fresh."

