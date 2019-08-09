Christine Lampard's pink tropical print dress is a BIG hit with Lorraine viewers We officially want Christine's ENTIRE wardrobe...

We often think that our favourite TV presenters leave their best outfits until Friday - after all, there's nothing like dressing up in the name of the impending weekend, right? Christine Lampard demonstrated just this at the end of her working week on the Lorraine show - rocking a stunning pink halter-neck dress that was emblazoned with a seriously tropical leaf print, and viewers loved it. The frock came from luxury high street store Ted Baker, and you can pick it up for £149. It's the kind of design that could be worn to the beach with flip flops, or even to the office if you added high heels and a smart blazer. The dress has proved hugely popular already - there are only a few sizes left online. Miss it, miss out!

Christine looked stunning in her pink dress as she joined Vogue Williams on Lorraine

It's been a week of show-stopping looks for the mother-of-one. It's been hard for us to pick a favourite, but the outfit she wore on Wednesday's show is definitely up there.

£149, Ted Baker

The Loose Women host delighted viewers with her eye-catching orange outfit - a zesty, sleeveless knit that she teamed with a leather button skirt from Topshop, which comes in at £125. But, disaster struck after Christine wore it on the TV.

We loved Christine's orange Topshop skirt she wore on Wednesday's show

It sold out - sharpish! You may have more luck trying to find the retro-style buy in-store, so don't give up yet if it's still on your mind…

We have been really enjoying the ITV's star's use of colour lately. She rarely wears black dresses, instead chooses to embrace floral prints and jewel tones. Last week, the presenter - who is married to football manager Frank Lampard -looked fantastic in a yellow and ivory floral sundress from high street favourite Phase Eight. Taking to her Instagram page to share a fun clip of her outfit, Christine wrote: "Summery sunny florals for a Thursdays @lorraine dress from @phaseeight." Another one to add to our list. We will be bankrupt at this rate...

