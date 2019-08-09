Amanda Holden drops her first fashion collaboration and it's pure Britain's Got Talent glam Amazing!

Friday was a big day for Amanda Holden! Taking to Instagram, she announced her new venture- her first fashion collaboration with Fenn Wright Mason. The 48-year-old shared a video of the campaign shots and we were distinctively reminded of some of the show-stopping frocks she wore on Britain's Got Talent last season. We're talking lots of glitter, vampy cuts, little black dresses, and full-length fabulous frocks. Amazing! The mother-of-two wrote: "Very excited to be sharing this with you!! I have been busy designing my first ever clothing collaboration for @fennwrightmanson. I’m so happy that I’ve got to work with an amazing brand and have been able to create a collection that really reflects my style! Tailored, Glam & Elegant... it’s going to look lovely on you all! Release date is 12th August #AmandaHoldenFWM." Mark your diaries, ladies…

Amanda shared videos from new range with Fenn Wright Mason

The video caused a bit of sensation as soon as Amanda shared it - and it has the full backing of BGT co-star Alesha Dixon. The pregnant star wrote: "Looks gorgeous honey." Bestie Kate Thornton added: "Seriously want all of them! Well done on another brilliant project x."

We can't wait to get our hands on the collection!

Amanda works with stylist Karl Willett and the pair have an incredible working relationship.

Karl told HELLO!: "Amanda's approach to fashion and style is exciting for me. She is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years." You may think that it takes an age for the glam TV star to get ready, but no, quite the contrary! " Not long at all, she is fast, " Karl revealed. "Clothing wise, it's minutes and we are out the door."

