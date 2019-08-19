Christine McGuinness is total body goals in Instagram bikini snap Amazing!

Paddy McGuinness' stunning wife Christine always looks incredible. On Sunday evening, the model shared a shot on Instagram of her wearing a zesty orange bikini on a recent holiday. Ever the Insta pro, the 31-year-old was reclining against a very stylish blue and white striped sun lounger, and wrote: "My manifestation game is strong.. this is a visual image to the universe to bring us some bikini weather in England!!!" We hope it works Christine; we could really do with some sun in the UK right now. Christine's bandeau bikini came from River Island and costs £20 for the top and £14 for the briefs. Bargain!

WOW! Christine looked incredible

The Former Miss Liverpool works hard to remain toned and often and often showcases her workouts in the gym on the 'gram. In July, the blonde beauty shared a video of her lifting weights and said "Trying to stick to some sort of routine over the school holidays is just as important for me as it is for the children. It’s not easy squeezing an hour to myself but I managed it today and it felt amazing!"

Get the Look! Top, £20, and briefs, £14, River Island

However, the mother-of-three hasn't always had a great relationship with her body. Last month, she shared a side-by-side transformation photograph of her at the beach and explained that her attitude on caring for her body has changed since her youth. She wrote:

"I am a much healthier, happier and wiser woman. Swapping cardio and starving myself for lifting weights and enjoying healthy food, with sweet treats in moderation I am #StrongNotSkinny. Admittedly I do still struggle with seeing myself gain weight, I hate it. When you’ve had an eating disorder I think stepping on the scales is always difficult. Right now I am the heaviest I have ever been (apart from when I was pregnant) but I am the happiest and the healthiest I have ever been. Being a mummy is my drive to stay healthy. So please don’t concentrate on the numbers on your scales.. don’t focus on the size label in your clothes." Hear hear!

