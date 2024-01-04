I've found the 11 best coats on sale to save you having to search

There’s one thing I find myself buying every single year in the January sales and that’s a brand new coat. It’s one of the pricier items in my wardrobe at the best of times, so there’s no better period to get searching the sales for a stunning new winter coat than now.
I always save buying a new coat to now, not just a winter coat but those spring jackets I know I’ll be needing come March, like a trench or an aviator jacket. And with brands and retailers already reducing their sales even further, I recommend you strike now while they’re in stock.
As I said, these women’s coats sell quick and some retailers like Marks & Spencer have sold out of so many of their own-brand coats online, that you can’t buy one in the sale if you tried.
Another top tip of mine is to shop puffa coats and padded jackets in the sale too. Many of these are discounted heavily, and if yours is looking somewhat lacklustre buy a new one now, and store away until next winter. You’ll thank yourself.
How I chose the best women’s coats on sale
- Style: I always think it makes money-sense to buy classic pieces in the sale, the items that’ll last whatever the trend. Think money per wear.
- Availability: At the time of publication, the coats featured are all available in at least four sizes with some in all sizes.
- Trusted brands: The brands in the list are either brands I personally shop or are trusted by friends, colleagues and reams of positive online reviews.
- Personal opinion: I not only shop for a living by creating shopping and buying guides for HELLO!, but love to shop personally too. All of the items featured are ones I would personally buy, or recommend to friends because the deals – and the coats – are just too good not to share.
Shop the best women's coats on sale
Black Puffa Coat On Sale
- Delivery: £2.99 for standard delivery
- Returns: Within 28 days, costs £1.99 by post or free to a New Look store
I think this is an absolute steal! A classic, black padded coat with a hood will stand the test of time and New Look's has a midi length for extra coverage.
Wool Coat On Sale
- Delivery: Free on orders over £30 for H&M members, or £3.99
- Returns: Within 30 days
A classic wool coat is something I often search for in the January sales, and I was immediately drawn to H&M's grey version. The voluminous shape elevates the coat from traditional to cool for 2024, without being too trendy.
Trench Coat On Sale
- Delivery: Free on orders over £30
- Returns: Within 30 days
Honestly, every spring I hanker after a trench coat but they can be spenny - Mango's done us all a favour by reducing this utter classic by 50%. Currently available in all sizes, it has the markings of a classic trench with belt, side pockets and brown buttons.
Leopard Coat On Sale
- Delivery: Free delivery when you spend £50
- Returns: Within 30 days
Boden's leopard coat is a dreamy mix of elegant car coat shape paired with a cool animal print. Remember, leopard print is as classic now as a Breton stripe or polka dot.
Quilted Coat On Sale
- Delivery: Free when you spend £60
- Returns: Within 35 days
This Nobody's Child quilted coat features a belt, a shawl collar and has over 40% off.
Peacoat On Sale
- Delivery: £3.95 for standard delivery
- Returns: Within 90 days
- Colours: Green or camel
The bright green hue of this Boden peacoat is just the thing to brighten up your outfit, and there's a camel version too. The short style, double-breast and peacoat design is cute as well as chic.
Bomber Jacket On Sale
- Delivery: £4 for standard delivery
- Returns: Within 28 days
Bomber jackets came back into the fold in 2023 and they're here to stay for 2024; personally, I think they're a great classic style that can be smart or casual. And I haven't found a better price for a wool version than this River Island jacket.
Shearling Coat On Sale
- Delivery: From £2.99
- Returns: Within 28 days
Warehouse's shearling cropped coat looks extremely luxurious and more expensive than it's sale price.
Teddy Coat On Sale
- Delivery: £2.99 for standard delivery
- Returns: Within 28 days, costs £1.99 by post or free to a New Look store
Cosy and snuggly, this New Look teddy coat ticks the boxes for not just being a warm coat, but a stylish one too.
Available in six colours, including black and green, it's a bargain with over 40% off.