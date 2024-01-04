I've found the 11 best coats on sale to save you having to search

There’s one thing I find myself buying every single year in the January sales and that’s a brand new coat. It’s one of the pricier items in my wardrobe at the best of times, so there’s no better period to get searching the sales for a stunning new winter coat than now.

I always save buying a new coat to now, not just a winter coat but those spring jackets I know I’ll be needing come March, like a trench or an aviator jacket. And with brands and retailers already reducing their sales even further, I recommend you strike now while they’re in stock.

As I said, these women’s coats sell quick and some retailers like Marks & Spencer have sold out of so many of their own-brand coats online, that you can’t buy one in the sale if you tried.

Another top tip of mine is to shop puffa coats and padded jackets in the sale too. Many of these are discounted heavily, and if yours is looking somewhat lacklustre buy a new one now, and store away until next winter. You’ll thank yourself.

How I chose the best women’s coats on sale

Style: I always think it makes money-sense to buy classic pieces in the sale, the items that'll last whatever the trend. Think money per wear.

Availability: At the time of publication, the coats featured are all available in at least four sizes with some in all sizes.

Trusted brands: The brands in the list are either brands I personally shop or are trusted by friends, colleagues and reams of positive online reviews.

Personal opinion: I not only shop for a living by creating shopping and buying guides for HELLO!, but love to shop personally too. All of the items featured are ones I would personally buy, or recommend to friends because the deals – and the coats – are just too good not to share.

Shop the best women's coats on sale