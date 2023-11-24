8 best jewellery advent calendars for 2023: Missoma, Pandora & more

Some of the most highly-anticipated advent calendars are the jewellery Christmas countdowns. With the likes of Missoma and Liberty London offering collections of bestselling pieces in beautiful boxes, there really is nothing better to open every day in December.

Inside each calendar you'll find necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings that you can wear over Christmas and far beyond, with many also including other accessories. As well as this, the boxes make stunning Christmas decorations to display in your home and many can be kept and reused to store your jewellery long after the festivities are over.

How we chose the best jewellery advent calendars