8 best jewellery advent calendars 2023: Missoma, Pandora & Liberty London

8 best jewellery advent calendars for 2023: Missoma, Pandora & more

Jewellery advent calendars for a sparkling Christmas countdown

Jewellery advent calendars
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
Some of the most highly-anticipated advent calendars are the jewellery Christmas countdowns. With the likes of Missoma and Liberty London offering collections of bestselling pieces in beautiful boxes, there really is nothing better to open every day in December.

Inside each calendar you'll find necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings that you can wear over Christmas and far beyond, with many also including other accessories. As well as this, the boxes make stunning Christmas decorations to display in your home and many can be kept and reused to store your jewellery long after the festivities are over.

The best jewellery advent calendars at a glance

OUR FAVOURITES:

How we chose the best jewellery advent calendars

  • Brands: From royal-favourite Missoma to the much-loved Astrid & Miyu, we've only included jewellery advent calendars from our favourite, most trusted brands.
  • Price: While jewellery advent calendars don't come cheap, each one has a worth value considerably more than its RRP.
  • Sustainability: Where possible we've included options that come in reusable packaging, like the beautiful jewellery boxes you'll see below.

  • Missoma Jewellery Advent Calendar 2023

    Missoma advent calendar

    Missoma Jewellery Advent Calendar

    Missoma is always one of the advent calendars we're most excited about. The coveted jewellery brand is a favourite of both Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan, and they've already totally sold out on the website, but you can find a limited amount available at other retailers. 

    12 Days of Missoma is worth £917 and retails for £395 at Selfridges and Fortnum & Mason - that's a saving of £522! Inside you'll find the likes of the Lucy Williams Tiny Orb Hoops, the Interstellar Drop Bracelet and the Harris Reed North Star Necklace. 

    We're obsessed with the resuable jewellery box it comes in too. Handcrafted from FSC certified wood-free paper with a jewel tone interior, it's made up of 12 multi-coloured gift boxes and has a mirror inside. 

  • Astrid & Miyu Jewellery Advent Calendar 2023

    Astrid & Miyu jewellery advent calendar

    Astrid & Miyu Jewellery Advent Calendar

    Astrid & Miyu dropped not one but three stunning jewellery advent calendars this year. Full of dreamy, bestselling pieces and worth over £604 and £1,340 respectively, the 12-day advent calendar and 24-day advent calendar are priced at £325 and £650. The 24-day calendar has already sold out, but you can sign up for updates to still be in with a chance to get yourself one.

    For those looking to really treat themselves, there's also a solid gold advent calendar which includes five key pieces, all made from 14k gold and semi-precious white topaz stones.

  • Pandora Jewellery Advent Calendar 2023

    Pandora advent calendar

    Pandora Jewellery Advent Calendar

    Pandora has been an iconic name in jewellery for as long as we can remember, so it was only right that they get in on the advent calendar action. From the brand's signature charms to the Elevated Heart Necklace and a £25 voucher, you'll find something very exciting inside each of the 12 boxes. Everything is crafted from durable sterling silver and you'll also be gifted a jewellery box and care kit.

    Retailing for £280 in the UK this Black Friday weekend, the entire contents is worth over £550 - that's a saving of almost 50%. It all comes housed in a very pretty pink celestial box to add some extra sparkle to your Christmas decorations. 

  • Liberty London Jewellery Advent Calendar 2023

    Liberty advent calendar

    Liberty London Jewellery Advent Calendar

    Liberty London's beautiful jewellery advent calendar is back for a second year. Adorned in the brand's lavish Peacock Manor print, each of the 12 drawers contain a piece of luxury jewellery from the likes of Otiumberg, Alighieri, Astley Clarke, and of course, Liberty. 

    Worth over £1,100 and retailing for £495 for Black Friday, it's the perfect gift to buy this Cyber Weekend if you really want to spoil someone in the run up to Christmas this year (or yourself!)

  • Oliver Bonas Jewellery Advent Calendar 2023

    Oliver Bonas jewellery advent

    Oliver Bonas Jewellery Advent Calendar

    Oliver Bonas launched its first ever jewellery advent calendar last year, and the 2023 release is even better. Available in gold or silver plating, the stunning pieces are designed to be mixed, matched and layered.

    We love that the box is truly sustainable, as the numbered drawers are reversible with a golden sunbeam image on the other side. It's priced at £275 and has a worth of £444.

  • Abbott Lyon Jewellery Advent Calendar 2023

    Abbott Lyon advent

    Abbott Lyon Jewellery Advent Calendar

    With personalised birthstone and initial jewellery pieces, plus the option to add a name to the packaging, Abbott Lyon's advent calendar makes the perfect gift. It contains gorgeous pieces including the Sphere Chain Necklace, Signature Initial Pendant and Baguette Birthstone Ring. The gold version is now sold out, but you can still shop it in silver.

  • Estella Bartlett Jewellery Advent Calendar 2023

    Estella Barlett advent calendar© CHRIS-AYRES

    Estella Bartlett Jewellery Advent Calendar

    Valued at £348 and priced at £135 with 25% off for Black Friday, the Estella Bartlett jewellery advent calendar is one of the most affordable on the market. If you love bright home decor, you'll love the packaging. 

    Available in gold-plated or silver, you'll find both classic and new designs inside, like the North Star CZ Pendant, Kiss Studs, Ditsy Miyuki Flower Bracelet and Baroque Pearl Drop Hoops.

  • Lark & Berry Jewellery Advent Calendar 2023

    Lark & Berry advent calendar

    Lark & Berry Jewellery Advent Calendar

    If you're in the market for a luxury Christmas countdown, Lark & Berry's advent calendar is made to order and features twelve individually wrapped boxes with a piece of jewellery to seriously elevate your ear game included in each. 

    Inside you'll find a selection of stunning 14K gold lab-grown diamonds and gemstone fine piercings. Think elegant studs, mesmerising hoops and diamond charms, to upgrade your look throughout the festive season and beyond.

    Lark & Berry's luxurious advent offering is sustainably-sourced as the brand's stones are never mined, and instead grown with cutting-edge technology.

