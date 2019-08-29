Victoria Beckham shocks in flat sandals - and now we want a pair Quite the change for VB...

Victoria Beckham has shared so many incredible snaps of her European holiday lately that quite frankly, we feel like we are there too! If only. On Wednesday evening, the former Spice Girl shared a hilarious video clip of her ﻿singing Barbra Streisand with David Furnish. Yes, as hilarious as it was, we just couldn't keep our eyes off VB's outfit. Wearing her favourite black halterneck dress she has worn all week, the 45-year-old added vampy sunnies and a pair of black flat sandals! Yes, you read that correctly. The fashion mogul very rarely wears flats, so this is quite the surprise. The shoes are strappy with an espadrille base and are ideal for the warmer months.

One of Victoria's slogan T-shirts even bears the message about how she feels in flat shoes. The "I can't concentrate in flats" tee costs £95 and we love the tongue-in-cheek message. Victoria - who is married to former footballer David Beckham - is known for her heels, so the ironic message made us giggle.

Chatting to The Telegraph in 2016, the mother of-four revealed: "I just can't do heels any more. At least not when I'm working. I travel a lot." She added how her attire changes depending on what she is doing that day, and tailored cocktail dresses don't always cut it. "Clothes have to be simple and comfortable," she explained.

However, high heels are usually on her mind and Victoria proved this in 2017 when she launched her sportswear label with Reebok. In one of the funniest snaps ever, VB was pictured running on a treadmill wearing a long-sleeve shirt and trousers and she accessorised with shades and of course, a pair of towering heels. It made us seriously laugh and ultimately, if anyone can make heels look good in a workout, its Mrs. Beckham.

