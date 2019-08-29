The stylists for Loose Women and Lorraine were spotted in Marks & Spencer - see what they bought Shopping never looked so fun...

We've always loved the fashion on Loose Women and Lorraine. The presenters are dressed impeccably - usually in bright colours and their threads are always from the high street - no designer clobber to be seen! This is great for our bank balances. The stylists behind these shows are MotherShoppers - made up of Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen - and Mark Hayes, who presents the fashion segment on Lorraine. Well, it seems that the talented set had the same idea on Wednesday evening when the trio were seen in Marks & Spencer, shopping for clothes to feature on their respective shows! Gemma and Bertie shared a photo of them all in the London flagship store in Marble Arch, picking up bits and pieces to use on air. Mark looked to be holding a couple of tea dresses and a pair of checked trousers, and Bertie was spotted with a heritage print blazer. We wonder when we will see them on Lorraine and Loose Women?

What a trio! Berie Bowen, Gemma Shanley and Mark Hayes in M&S

Mark has racked up quite the impressive CV during his career - did you know he has styled Katherine Jenkins, Cat Deely and Lady Gaga? He's worked the red carpet at the Oscars three times and has even interviewed Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker. Er, jealous!

We are loving that M&S blazer Bertie!

The MotherShoppers duo style all the ladies on Loose Women and have transformed many of our favourite presenters wardrobes - including Ruth Langsford. Gemma and Bertie told HELLO!: "For a long time, Ruth wasn't a fan of trousers but now she is. She also wore a suit the other day. She would always just wear a dress before. Ruth has a real understanding of what suits her and because she also has her own range, she has a lot of insider knowledge and understands how clothes form and fit."

Planning is also key for Gemma and Bertie, who describe themselves as 'practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed', saying: "We have something called the grid that tells us who is going to be on that week and we consult it. Most of the women have their section in the wardrobe room and we replenish their outfits regularly, as well as borrowing pieces. Everyone then has a 'worn' section and a 'to be worn' section. Some of the panellists wear the outfits a couple of times and some have a vaster turn around if they are on more, so it just varies on the week and the woman." Sounds very organised!

