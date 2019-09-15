Alex Jones turns heads in bridal-inspired gown as she makes glamorous return to work The One Show presenter looked stunning on Saturday night

Alex Jones certainly knows how to make an entrance! The One Show presenter returned to work on Saturday night as she presented BBC Proms in the Park, and looked stunning dressed in a floor-length white bridal gown by Suzanne Neville for the occasion. Channeling the Duchess of Cambridge circa the 2019 BAFTAs, the star's dress featured a floor-length pleated skirt and a fitted bodice, along with statement straps. Alex's hair had also been styled for the occasion, with the mum-of-two wearing it down with a middle parting in a sleek, straight do. Alex was dressed by her stylist Tess Wright, who shared a photo of her look on Instagram. Many of her fans were quick to comment on it, with one writing: "This is stunning," while another simply added: "Gorgeous."

Alex Jones looked stunning as she presented BBC Proms in the Park

The star isn't the only celebrity that's a fan of Suzanne Neville. The British designer has dressed many famous faces, including Christine Lampard and Holly Willoughby, who have both worn gowns by the label during red carpet appearances. Many stars have also chosen to wear a Suzanne Neville dress on their wedding day, including Loose Women star Andrea McLean, Sugababes singer Heidi Range and former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa.

The star took baby son Kit with her for the event

The evening was even more special for Alex as her baby son Kit wasn't far from her side. Earlier in the day, the star had shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her four-month-old baby in the back of a taxi on their way to BBC Proms. Alex wrote in the caption: "Dipping my toes back into the work pond today! Me and Kit are coming for Proms in the Park." While Kit was being looked after backstage, Alex went to have her hair styled ahead of her presenting duty, and shared several backstage photos on social media.

Alex is also a doting mum to two-year-old son Teddy, who she shares with husband Charlie Thomson. Since Kit's arrival, Alex has been documenting her life as a mum-of-two and opening up about the good and not so good realities of having two small children. Ahead of Kit's arrival, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child.

"Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

