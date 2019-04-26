Alex Jones prepares for The One Show maternity leave in gorgeous floral dress - with a surprising detail We love her pregnancy style!

Alex Jones is winding down as she prepares to welcome her second baby, and looked lovely as ever for her penultimate episode of The One Show on Thursday - before her maternity leave begins. Once again the star wore a high street piece to present the show, choosing a floral wrap dress by Miss Selfridge to present alongside Matt Baker. Surprisingly however, it's not a maternity frock and looks to be from the label's petite range, so no doubt it was a slightly shorter length on Alex.

Fans are loving Alex's floral dress

The dress in question is the 'Petite Maxi Dress in Ditsy Floral Print' - it sells online for £39.00 from ASOS – and for once, Alex's pick is still available in all sizes! Hoorah. The presenter posted a snap of the look on Instagram, alongside co-host Matt Baker and their guest Emma Thompson. "And that’s my penultimate show before the bubba done, my last one with Matthew," she captioned it. "It feels so weird to be saying goodbye, but it's only temporary, the Autumn will come round soon enough. I'll miss the team and lovely viewers but I'm looking forward to being just mama for a little while."

Alex Jones's pink leopard print dress is SO popular right now

Loading the player...

Earlier that day, Alex also posted a gorgeous bikini selfie on her Instagram Story, captioning it: "About to pop! Penultimate day at work today." It's obviously been emotional as she builds up to her last few days, as she fought back tears during the show on Thursday. "It feels weird doesn’t it," she said to Matt at the end of the show, before adding: "It will go quick. I’ll be back in the autumn. Keep the seat warm."

Miss Selfridge Maxi Tea Dress in Ditsy Floral Print, £39.00

Alex will be back on screens later this year, and her maternity replacement has been confirmed as Angela Scanlon, who is a regular guest presenter on the show. Since Angela is styled by Holly Willoughby and Christine Lampard's wardrobe guru Angie Smith, we reckon there'll be plenty more amazing fashion to come on The One Show ­– but we'll certainly miss Alex's chic high-street style, won't you?

Alex Jones is summer ready in a beautiful floral dress by Marks and Spencer – and it's only £35