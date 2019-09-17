Love Victoria Beckham's chain-print jumper? Tesco has the best lookalike A designer dupe in your supermarket…

We love Victoria Beckham's new fashion collection. There's everything from tailored trousers and slim-line coats to fancy dresses and some seriously funky high heels. But with most items costing hundreds to thousands of pounds, it's not always possible to shop at her high-end store. Back in February at her AW19 fashion presentation, the designer ended the show wearing her label head-to-toe, including a fabulous camel-toned, chain print jumper. Made in an oversized fit, it's the ideal item to cuddle up in. But at £690, it's not the cheapest jumper money can buy. Well, F&F at Tesco have just launched their AW collection, and it features a very similar jumper, featuring the same rope detail and made in the same toffee-toned colour, for just £18. Bargain!

VB's knitwear collection is on point

Victoria's SS20 show took place on Sunday and it was the talk of London Fashion week. As always, her supportive family were sitting front row. Husband David looked as proud as punch as he sat with their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Harper looked trendier than ever, dressed in a floral print dress with her hair up in the cutest bun as she sat next to American Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

SHOP: £690, Victoria Beckham

Speaking about her new collection, we loved what we saw at the show - just like Victoria's signature style, there was lots of tailored pieces, clean lines, and gentle pops of colour.

GET THE LOOK! £18, F&F @ Tesco

The former Spice Girl wanted to create clothes that would be easy to wear by women on a day-to-day basis.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's models are loving this £5 product backstage at her show

Ahead of the show, she said: "Lightness, easiness, freedom. Those are the ideas I was thinking of for #VBSS20. It’s about dynamic women today, women in motion. Controlled and free, living life, reality and believability. There is always a duality in women, moving between different ideas, different moods. I want clothes that move with a woman, that move with her life."

READ: Need some tailored camel trousers? Victoria Beckham has just the pair

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.