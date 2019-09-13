Need some tailored camel trousers? Victoria Beckham has just the pair The wife of David Beckham shows off her latest outfit...

Victoria Beckham has a VERY busy weekend ahead. Not only is she preparing to feature at London Fashion Week, but her hugely anticipated beauty line is finally about to drop! Ahead of her action-packed schedule, the former Spice Girl shared a picture of her hugging her special guest at the show - her daughter Harper - and even though she was backstage, VB was dressed to impress, in a printed zig-zag print shirt and a pair of swish tailored trousers. The high-waisted slacks come from her own collection and will set you back a cool £595. The ideal tone for the autumn, they would look fabulous teamed with a crew-neck T-shirt or cosy knit.

VB stuns in tailored trousers - whilst cuddling Harper

On Tuesday, the fashion mogul shared a video of herself dressed in a personalised lab coat in her Dover Street store. In the footage, she said: "So I feel like I have been talking about this forever, but it's finally happening, it's here, I am so excited. Head over to @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty, I have lots of exciting news to share with you."

SHOP! £595, Victoria Beckham

In just two hours, Victoria's new Instagram page ranked up over 10,000 followers. Amazing! The star has a number of teaser videos and pictures. Our favourite so far came on Thursday evening, where the brunette beauty shared a flat lay of the packaging. "Can’t show you the inside yet but what do you think of our 100% post consumer waste packaging? #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty #CleanBeauty." We love the simple, fuss-free look and the monochrome feel. We predict a sellout come the weekend!

The 45-year-old first announced she would be launching her first beauty brand back in February, and made sure her fans knew that the range was going to be affordable at an accessible luxury price-point, cruelty-free and inclusive for all skin tones.

