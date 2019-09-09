Victoria Beckham just wore CRAZY neon trainers and now we seriously need a pair Bright, but brilliant...

It's safe to say that anything Victoria Beckham wears - no matter how 'out there' it is, we end up coveting. From knee-high peep-toe boots to brightly coloured suits, we love everything the former Spice Girl rocks. On Saturday, the mother-of-four was watching her son Romeo play tennis and shared a close-up shot of her trainers, which matched the neon yellow tennis balls scattered around her feet! We couldn't believe how bright the sporty shoes were; we almost needed to grab our sunnies to look at them. As part of VB's Reebok collection, they are known as the 'VB Bolton Sock Low Shoes', and you can pick them up for £179.95 online. Ideal for standing out in the gym, they make quite the statement.

Victoria shows off her neon trainers

It appears the fashion mogul is having a love affair with all things neon right now. In July, the 45-year-old headed to a concert, and in true VB style, she dressed up for the occasion, wearing a Barbara Streisand T-shirt and a pair of neon green heels by Balenciaga. The £650 shoes ensured she could be seen and they were clearly a favourite pair - she also wore them to watch husband David take to the pitch alongside other Manchester United legends, when he celebrated the 20th anniversary of the club's treble-winning season in May.

Victoria stunned in a pair of skinny jeans, a cool baseball-style jacket, a white T-shirt and the green heels.

VB wore a pair of neon Balenciaga shoes back in July

We wonder if David could see his wife's heels from the pitch? After all, they even glowed in the dark - Victoria shared a shot of them in all their neon glory when the lights were switched off.

Keeping in with all things bright and beautiful, back in March, the fashion designer headed to the National Portrait Gallery and amped up her outfit with a pair of neon pink heels from her own fashion collection, which really gave her voluminous white shirt and smart tailored trousers an 80s vibe, which we loved.

