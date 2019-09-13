Holly Willoughby's favourite Marks & Spencer boots come in two autumnal colours The high street boots you're going to love...

Last week saw the arrival of THE new Marks & Spencer dress of the season - first worn by the brand's most famous ambassador Holly Willoughby. In the campaign shot, the 38-year-old makes the boho, 70s-inspired frock her own. We love the floaty shape, midi-length cut and shirred detail at the waist. The £45 design won't break the bank and can be worn with winter coats, a denim jacket and a variety of shoes. Holly teamed hers with a pair of amber-toned, block-heeled ankle boots, made from buttery-soft suede. Priced at £59, they are a great seasonal staple - who doesn't wear boots when the weather gets colder? They also come in classic black. One for the autumn wish-list…

Holly's dress is a big hot - and so are her boots

Taking to Instagram to introduce the outfit, the This Morning co-host wrote: "Ready for autumn? Wrap yourself in this 70s inspired floral midi. Proud as always to be part of the @marksandspencer family." The dress has been a big hit on Instagram and shoppers are already loving the dress; there's a variety of reviews left online. One customer wrote: "Saw this on the M&S advert and it was love at first sight! Was desperately hoping it would stand up to the hype.. it definitely does.. will wear this to death A&W. Well done M&S, you have got yourself a new fan!"

SHOP: £59, Marks & Spencer

Speaking at the launch of her new collection back in the summer, Holly explains she really understands the M&S shopper through the reaction of every edit she fronts.

MORE: 10 amazing suits on the high street that will make you feel like a total boss

"I think now being on our fifth collection, we know what works and what the buyer really loves." And when it comes to teaming up with the UK's most famous high street store, Holly will always be pinching herself. "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it. So it was a no brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really. I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be real believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things."

READ: Holly Willoughby rocks Downton Abbey glam in ladylike Whistles dress

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.