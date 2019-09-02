Lorraine Kelly's pink shirt dress is SO popular that it's already sold out And we can see why - it's gorgeous!

Lorraine Kelly is back on our screens! Its seems like she's been away for ever. As much as we loved Christine Lampard covering for the TV veteran, there really is no-one like the stylish Scottish star, is there? On Monday morning bright and early, the 59-year-old wowed fans in a bright pink shirt dress, which came from high street store River Island. We think it's an amazing colour on Lorraine and for £46, it's not a bad price either. We loved how the brunette beauty styled it too - with a pair of leopard print high heels. Fancy! If you want to pick up this amazing frock though - we have bad news - it's already sold out. Surprised? You shouldn't be. Lorraine has been known to cause a sellout with her on-screen wardrobe before; we call it the Lorraine Effect! Don't worry though, we found a great alternative from Boden, for £59.50. What are you waiting for?

Lorraine looked perfect in pink...

If Lorraine looks tanned to you, that's because she's just returned from a fabulous exotic holiday. Lorraine jetted off to India with her husband Steve and their daughter Rosie and shared lots of shots of her sun-drenched break online. Fans went crazy for one picture in particular though; of her posing in a swimming pool in her bikini.

GET THE LOOK: £59.50, Boden

Lorraine beamed for the camera in a white two-piece, featuring a halterneck top, which she teamed with a pair of black Raybans. "In the most AMAZING place @shahpurabagh – an absolute gem," she captioned the snapshot. "Chilling by the pool. #nofilter #rajasthan #india #bliss #loveit #happy."

Lorraine was #bodygoals in her bikini

Fans were made up with her confidence and she was inundated with positive comments. One follower wrote: "Lorraine, you are an inspiration to all us women. Just because we are getting older doesn't mean we can't look good. Age is just a number and we should strive to look the best we can when we can. You always look effortlessly amazing."

Annother added: "Looking fabulous! My friends were gobsmacked when I said I was wearing a bikini at the age of 50! " You go girl!

