Lorraine Kelly's £15 Sainsbury's trousers are on our shopping list The ITV star looked incredible in supermarket trousers...

One of the things we love about Lorraine Kelly is that she is just as happy in designer outfits on the red carpet, as she is in high street numbers that won't break the bank. The ITV favourite looked super-chic on Tuesday morning, rocking a lovely 70s-style shirt from Debenhams. Printed with a bold heart print, it featured a flattering pussy bow fastening at the neck and button fastened cuffs, that cost just £25. Amazing! But did you see her trousers? Tapered, slim-fit and cropped, they had a pricetag of just £15. Who would have thought it, eh?

Lorraine looked super smart in her shirt and trousers combo

Pencil skirts, jumpsuits, glitzy frocks, the mother-of-one has tried them all. But there is a fashion item she just won't wear, and it's of the skimpy variety. The Scottish star told HELLO! in 2018: "Anything super short; I couldn’t do it! In 2015, I had to get rid of my mini-kilt which was a shame." So miniskirts and shorts are out for the TV veteran then!

Lorraine - who turns 60 next month - encourages her viewers to embrace trends in their own way and to not worry about age getting in the way.

"What I love about fashion, is you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - don't be scared of that." She demonstrated just that last year, ﻿when she twinned live on air with her 24-year-old daughter Rosie.

Rosie and Lorraine work it in the same suit

The stylish duo wore the same Topshop suit, which was styled by Mark Heyes; showing you can look fabulous no matter what age, with simple style tweaks.

"Mark styled it up differently - he did it really lovely for her with a t-shirt and flats, and for me I had a blouse and high heels. It was amazing that we could both wear the same suit and both look totally different" she explained.

