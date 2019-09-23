There's a new Marks & Spencer dress EVERYONE is talking about The high street store adds another great dress to its autumn collection...

Marks & Spencer are killing it with its autumn collection this year. There's suede boots, cosy coats, buttery cashmere and of course, some seriously stunning dresses. Some of our favourite influencers have been rocking some of the brand's pieces, which has made us want the whole lot even more. On Saturday, the gorgeous Rosie - who heads up the successful blog, The Londoner - donned the brand's floral-waisted midi shirt dress in a striking amber shade. The £49.50 frock is made from a lovely flowing fabric and has a swirling oversized floral print emblazoned over the front. It has a cinched-in waist and an oversized bow at the neck. The brunette beauty was pushing a pram in the snap that she shared online, and she had her dog Custard (so cute) and her baby Lily (even cuter) on show. She wrote: "Yummy mummy uniform round these parts, comfy dress and chic sneakers. The closest I'll ever get to being as comfy as these two." Rosie's trainers were from the high street store too, and she said of the shoes: "My trainers are under £50 and the comfiest I own! Full marks." Rosie's followers were delighted to hear her combo came from M&S and took to the comments section to give it a big thumbs up.

Influencer Rosie looked incredible in the M&S dress

The mother-of-one's trainers cost £49.50 and are made from luxe leather and had velvety suede panels. There's no denying that trainers with a dress is a great way to feel comfortable and look stylish. Need!

£49.50, Marks & Spencer

Last week, we also spotted another influencer Dominique - one of M&S's 'Insiders' who is also their Footwear Buying Admin Assistant - wearing M&S's wool blend double breasted autumn coat with a knitted fit and flare dress.

£49.50, Marks & Spencer

The cosy combo won't break the bank either; the coat comes in at £99 and you can pick up the dress for £39.50.

Dominique added a textured bag and brown snakeskin heels. All these stylish buys are making us wish for cold weather right now...

