Saira Khan stuns in hot pink bandeau dress for SafeHands fundraising event

WOW! Would you look at Loose Women co-host Saira Khan? The beautiful TV star headed to a fabulous fundraising event on Monday evening and looked hot to trot in a bandeau cut dress by Vicky Pattison's edit for Goddiva Fashion. We've tracked down the vibrant pink frock and it cost just £45 and is available online in all sizes. Ideal for a party, it has a glitzy buckle brooch at the waist and a lovely, form-fitting cut. If you've got an event to go to, let Saira be your fashion inspiration! The brunette beauty added silver high heels and a pair of shoulder-grazing earrings. Taking to Instagram, Saira gave the lady behind her look a shout out. "Thank you @rachelgoldstylist_ my friend and stylist for sourcing this dress from @goddivafashion - it’s a @vickypattison design - love the colour and it’s very very comfy."

SHOP: £45, Goddiva

The fundraising event was an Arabian night and the bash was held at London’s Levant Lounge and Restaurant in support of SafeHands.

As well as Saira Khan, theatre producer Sally Greene came together to raise a whopping £60,000 for the charity, which uses the power of film to inspire action on subjects such as FGM and a woman’s right to make free and informed choices regarding her body. Saira said of the incredible cause: "Let's give women around the world their sexual and reproductive rights, which are their human rights!"

Saira at the fundraiser for Safe Hands

Guests were treated to a sumptuous Lebanese feast by chef Tony Kitous, followed by belly-dancing and a live auction.

HELLO!’s Editor in Chief Rosie Nixon - who along with anti-FGM campaigner Hibo Wardere is a proud SafeHands ambassador. Taking to Instagram with photos from the event, Rosie said: "In my role at HELLO! I am privileged to hear about all sorts of brilliant and deserving charities, but when I met Nancy Durrell-McKenna and Hibo Wardere, their passion for the cause they support touched me so deeply I knew I had to get involved … SafeHands tackles often taboo and difficult subjects like FGM, period poverty, maternal mortality and a woman’s right to make free and informed choices regarding her body and life."

She continued: "We raised the roof, as well as raising funds of over £60k to give this charity a future. I feel a strong responsibility to use my platform at HELLO! to do some good in the world, and if you feel you might also like to contribute to the phenomenal work of Nancy, Hibo and the SafeHands team, you can find out more via their website SafeHands.org."

