Billie Faiers' knitwear collection has been so popular it has broken records The former TOWIE star is making a name for herself in fashion...

We are loving seeing Billie and Sam Faiers back on our screen for the fifth season of The Mummy Diaries. The show is packed full of funny moments, which focuses on exciting new chapters for both families. As much as we adore seeing the former TOWIE stars and their children Nelly, Arthur, Paul and Rosie, we can't help but covet what the glam sisters wear each show. Newlywed Billie has her own, hugely popular fashion range with online fashion retailer In The Style and this season, she's dropped a range of knitwear. The edit - which the blonde beauty co-designed - is actually one of the biggest selling so far. Over seventy per cent of the stock sold out on the very first day it landed online. HELLO! spoke to Billie, who said: "My favourite piece from the collection is the knitted midi dress – it comes in dusty blue, pink and cream and is so easy to wear. I can dress it up with a pair of heels or keep it casual by teaming it with ankle boots during the day. It’s super cosy but still looks chic and pulled together."

Remarking on how she puts her looks together, she added: "This season I’ll be styling the jumpers with blue boyfriend jeans. The pastel shades of the balloon sleeve and chunky stripe jumpers work really well with blue denim, and make for a really cool, understated look that you can keep casual with trainers or add a bit of glam by wearing heels."

"The cable knit co-ord (cable knit leggings, crop top and cardigan) is perfect for lounging at home, running errands or heading to a brunch date. It’s so comfy but still looks stylish."

In The Style Founder Adam Frisby explained why he thinks Billie's range is so popular with shoppers,telling HELLO!: "I think the reason Billie does so well, is she's relatable, she's authentic (she still designs all her ranges) and of course, she looks absolutely stunning in the clothing."

