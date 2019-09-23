We love Lorraine Kelly's £28 tailored trousers from Next The ITV favourite rocks another high street bargain...

How chic did Lorraine Kelly look on Monday morning? The ITV favourite appeared fresh and ready for the new week ahead, rocking a seriously funky outfit - a £30 check high-neck top from Next, and a pair of fuchsia pink Capri trousers, also from the high street store. The comfy slacks were made in the perfect cropped length and the vibrant shade gave her out outfit an instant 'pop'. Priced at just £28, they won't break the bank and would look just as stylish with a jumper as they would with a sleek shirt. And what's more, all sizes are available online should you wish to invest, The ITV favourite teamed the ensemble with a pair of pointed shoes from Zara.

Check out Lorraine's latest look!

Mother-of-one Lorraine turns 60 next month, and to coincide with the landmark birthday, she is bringing out a new book around the same time.

SHOP: £28, Next

Taking to Instagram in June to announce the news, she said: "Cannot tell you how excited I am to share the cover for my new book, Shine. I'm sharing my life lessons on how to make every day a little brighter!"

BUY IT NOW, £30, Next

The Scottish star has drawn on her own experience of getting her "shine back" after struggling with anxiety and menopause. In a statement, Lorraine said: "Women often ask me how I manage to keep my energy, positivity and enthusiasm up, day in, day out. To be honest, like all of us, I have my off days."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly takes on the rope-print trend - and totally nails it

"I've suffered with anxiety and struggled with the menopause, but I've found ways to get my shine back." She added: "I want to share all of those experiences and the lessons I have learned with other women so that we can all make every day a little sunnier." We can't wait to pick up a copy....

READ: 10 amazing suits on the high street that will make you feel like a total boss

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.