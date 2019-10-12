Strictly fans are lusting after Claudia Winkleman's black velvet Alex Perry dress The Strictly Come Dancing host looks incredible as always

While her co-host Tess Daly shimmered in sequins, Claudia Winkleman proved the power of the LBD on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday. The 47-year-old stayed true to her signature style in a gorgeous black velvet mini dress that featured a dramatic high neck and statement shoulders.

The velvet dress is by designer Alex Perry, and is currently available for £1,890 at Net-A-Porter. Claudia styled the dress with bright red Gina heels to add a splash of colour to her all-black ensemble. Her raven tresses were pulled back into a low bun to showcase the exaggerated shoulders of the dress, while she wore heavy black eye makeup and classic nude lips to complete the look. The Alex Perry dress is from the Australian designer's pre-fall 2019 collection and is still available to buy online for anyone hoping to re-create her chic ensemble.

Claudia is a big fan of black, but her stylist Sinead McKeefry – a HELLO! columnist – recently said she may have some surprise ensembles in the bag for throughout the series. Sinead also revealed Zara and Net-A-Porter are her go-to shopping destinations for the Strictly host's outfits.

"Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment," Sinead told us. "She knows what she likes. She loves black, but equally, we have a few unexpected numbers in the wardrobe this year which I’m looking forward to seeing her in." Could we see her rocking Victoria Beckham's designs perhaps? "I hope so. We love VB!"

Sinead also shared a trick she uses on Claudia's heels to help her tackle those tricky Strictly stairs – she scores the bottom of her shoes with something sharp to give them extra grip. Sinead said: "I score the bottom, but other than that [her heel walking skills are] all her own effort!"

