It's safe to say that Claudia Winkleman's Strictly outfits have been incredible this series. From her red sequin dress to her shimmering Zara frocks - we've wanted everything she has stepped out in. In the final, the raven-hair beauty wowed everyone with her blue sequin suit - which is actually from Millie Mackintosh's now defunct fashion brand. The sparkling two-piece co-ord can still be purchased on Amazon for £61.40, but there is limited sizes left. Claudia, 46, teamed the suit with a pair of smart black high heels that matched the lapels on her jacket. As always, the entire look was hand-picked by Sinead McKeefry - stylist to the stars who also frequently works with Fearne Cotton. Claudia shared a shot of her latest outfit with her co-host Tess Daly on Instagram ahead of the show and wrote: "Final lift shot. We're on in 10."

Claudia brought the sparkle in her sequin suit

Millie Mackintosh commented on Claudia's photo, writing: "I thought I recognised that suit! Looks amazing on you," followed with a red heart emoji. The Former Made in Chelsea star took to Instagram in March to inform her fans that her namesake fashion label had gone into liquidation. It was reported that Millie had £500,000 of debts and she lost over £178,000 from the company's collapse.

The fashion brand was on the shelves for over four years ago and was a huge hit on ASOS.

The wife of Hugo Taylor said at the time: "As someone who has always been passionate about fashion, I realise I have been incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to build my own fashion business over the past four years. So, it is with great sadness that I have had to make the very tough decision to close it. Despite our best efforts and being a top seller with a number of stockists, the financial climate in the fashion industry has proved immensely challenging and the business is no longer sustainable. The unwavering support from friends, family, influencers, the industry and customers has made the decision even harder."

