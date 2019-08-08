Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones reveals she's giving up this for a year Go Katya!

Katya Jones has revealed what she is giving up for a year – and we commend her! The Strictly Come Dancing star, who is a dab hand at sewing and repurposing clothes, has said she is determined to change the way she shops and live a more sustainable life.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Katya said: "I have committed to one year without buying any new clothes, shoes and bags. Finding out how much effect it has on landfill and the environment, I decided to do my bit. Not just fashion but I have also started using water bottles, reusable coffee cups, reusable shopping bags. Generally, I want to reuse, reduce, recycle and upcycle as much as possible."

Katya has been upcycling her clothes

Katya, who is married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones, added: "I went through my house and tried finding new ways to use certain things, for example I upcycled old tights into the currently so popular headbands (they turned out amazing), and then took everything I don't need any more to the car boot sale, so that these items can find new owners and be reused.

"It was so much fun but also it felt purposeful. It's definitely not my last one. It probably won't be easy and not always possible, but I'm going to try my hardest to stick to my commitment!"

The pro dancer is returning to screens soon

In July, Katya shared her genius recycling hack with fans, posting a video of herself fashioning a pair of old colourful tights into a funky headband. The day before, the Russian beauty also shared some lovely snaps of herself wearing her nana's 50-year-old dress.

"So today I wore a dress that belong to my nana," she explained. "She used to wear the dress when she was my age. So the dress is 50 years old. With today's fast fashion, it's become too easy to just buy a new T-shirt or socks and the quality of clothes is not high. Hence sometimes we're forced to buy new items." Katya continued: "My nana's dress is made so well, look how stunning it is still. I absolutely love it!!!"

