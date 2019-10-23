The Marks & Spencer high-waisted trousers Christine Lampard swears by Frank Lampard's wife looks amazing in her latest outfit

Happy Hump Day! Christine Lampard looked incredible on Wednesday's Lorraine, wearing a fabulous autumnal-toned outfit that we wish was ours. We loved the mother-of-one's wide leg trousers which cost £39.50 at Marks & Spencer.The brown hue is very on trend, and they look super expensive thanks to the sleek, tailored shape. All sizes are currently available online, which is great news for us. The 40-year-old added a mustard-coloured blouse, which came from luxury brand The Fold with a price-tag of £185. The Irish born-star accessorised with nude high heels by Russell & Bromley and took to Instagram with an 'outfit of the day' snap. Posing up a storm, she wrote: "Morning Wednesday! Autumn feels today." Fans loved the look, with many leaving positive comments. One follower wrote: "Loved your outfit today!" Another added: "Top style!"

The ITV favourite looked so chic in her M&S trousers and The Fold blouse

The trousers are a popular item on the M&S website, racking up lots of glowing reviews. One shopper wrote: "So pleased I bought these trousers! I'm 5'9" and the 'Long' length is perfect when wearing Stan Smiths etc. Material lovely and heavy so moves very well. Wide but not too wide. I like these with a coordinating jumper either tucked in or worn loose. I've bought a second pair already. The cognac colour is wonderful. Hope they bring out a dark navy pair!"

SHOP: £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Another added: "Love these trousers. Good fit, material is good quality. Nice side pockets (handy for my ID badge) Look smart purchased in black, will be adding these to my shopping basket in brown."

BUY IT NOW: £185, The Fold

Christine's daughter Patrcia just turned one, and on Tuesday's show, the former One Show host was presented with a pair of cashmere booties from Andi Peters, following his trip to Mongolia.

MORE: Christine Lampard wows Lorraine fans in the most stylish navy blue dress ever

The brunette beauty looked made up with the gift, and squealed as she opened them. How cute.

READ: 10 amazing suits on the high street that will make you feel like a total boss

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.