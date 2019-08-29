Christine Lampard nails striped chic in majorly stylish Zara dress Cue a sellout...

Christine Lampard has been covering for Lorraine Kelly all summer long and we have enjoyed watching her take the floor on the TV veteran's morning show. As well as being a top-notch presenter, her style has been impeccable. On Thursday, the TV star - who is married to Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard - was spotted exiting the studio in a bright blue striped Zara dress. It is known that on Thursdays, Friday's show is also filmed, so now we know what the brunette beauty will be wearing before she appears on screen. Winning! The £49.99 frock features a round neckline, puff sleeves and a funky, built-in belt in the same matching fabric. We love the bold vibe - she will certainly stand out!As always, she kept her accessories to a minimum, only adding classic nude high heels.

Christine looked so stylish in stripes

On Tuesday's show, the mother-of-one decided to embrace the heatwave and wear a linen dress which was a surprising bargain. Priced at £42 from high street store Warehouse, the midi frock was sleeveless and came complete with horn buttons down the front.

BUY IT NOW! £49.99, ZARA

Filling in for Lorraine must be hard at times, but Christine takes it all in her stride. In 2018, she explained: "It’s more scary presenting by yourself because if something goes wrong, it’s up to you to fix it. You can kill a couple of minutes talking to another presenter, so it’s definitely more on edge when you are on your own. It’s certainly more stressful. But, saying that, Lorraine is such a well-oiled machine. Lorraine has everything so perfectly organised."

Despite some of the A-list names that appear on Lorraine's famous sofa, Christine doesn't let it faze her. "They are just human beings at the end of the day and they are just there to talk about their jobs. I see it as my job to make the comfortable, so if I go in nervous and jittery, it doesn’t help anyone."

