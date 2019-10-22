Christine Lampard wows Lorraine fans in the most stylish navy blue dress ever The ITV favourite looks SO chic in her latest look

Erm, wow! Christine Lampard stole the show (literally) on Tuesday morning as she presented Lorraine whilst the TV veteran was on holiday. Dressing to impress, the 40-year-old looked as stunning as ever in sleeveless, pencil-style dress that was made in a navy blue and lightly checked colourway. It's from US brand Revolve, and sadly isn't available to buy. Sob! But never fear, her gorgeous navy blue heels are - they come from the Duchess of Cambridge's current fave shoe store Russell & Bromley and cost £225. The wife of footballer Frank was styled by Lorraine's head of wardrobe Bronagh Webster and her makeup applied by Helen Hand - who both work with 59-year-old Lorraine, too.

How chic did Christine look?

During the royal tour of Pakistan last week, Duchess Kate packed not one, but two pairs of Russell & Bromley shoes. Kate rocked the 'Xpresso' shoe that are made in the softest suede. They feature a delicately pointed toe and are finished with a chic crossover strap. The 37-year-old had them in nude and black. Priced at £195, the classic style are the perfect investment.

SHOP: £225, Russell & Bromley

Mother-of-one Christine spoke about her style in an interview with ITV last year. She revealed she likes fuss-free shapes and often works with Holly Willoughby's stylist Angie Smith.

Duchess Kate also wore Russell & Bromley shoes last week

She said: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered.

I dress on how I feel. In terms of clothes, I work really closely with Angie and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, ‘Does this look rubbish?’ and she says ‘yes’! She’s brilliant."

