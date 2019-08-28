Christine Lampard stuns Lorraine viewers in the linen shirt dress you always wanted Need. Now!

Christine Lampard's summer wardrobe on the Lorraine show has been packed with some incredible pieces, mostly from the high street. The 40-year-old always looks sleek and well-put-together and we love seeing what she is going to wear each day. On Tuesday's show, Christine - who is married to Chelsea manager Frank Lampard - decided to embrace the heatwave and wear a linen dress which was a surprising bargain. Priced at £42, the midi frock was sleeveless and had a built-in tortoiseshell belt at the waist and horn buttons down the front. We loved the neutral tone, and the fact she wore it with subtle high heels.

It seems that earthy tones are high on the former One Show host's fashion list right now. Last week, the mother-of-one presented the show a khaki green jumpsuit from Ted Baker, which was designed with a cropped hem, wide lapels and a statement zip. Priced at £179, you can still pick it up online. This jumpsuit is the perfect example of a transitional piece - she could so wear this in the autumn if she added a jacket and trainers.

Angie Smith is Christine's go-to stylist and the ITV favourite often sings her praises. Talking about all things fashion in an ITV interview last year, she said: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered."

"I dress on how I feel. In terms of clothes, I work really closely with Angie and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, ‘Does this look rubbish?’ and she says 'Yes'! She's brilliant."

