Tess Daly dazzles Strictly Come Dancing in witchy black dress for Halloween The blonde beauty rocks another incredible outfit

It's Saturday night, which can only mean one thing - it's Strictly time! Now you know us here at HELLO!; we are big fans of the show, but even bigger fans of the sparkle - especially when it comes to co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman! The chic pair always enthrall us with their looks and this week's show was no exception. Tess looked incredible in her latest getup. Styled by her talented stylist James Yardley, the 50-year-old wore a gorgeous black dress by Solace LONDON, chic heels by Sophia Webster and bespoke crystal earrings by Victoria Percival.

Tess Daly looked delightful in her black Solace LONDON gown

Her outfit had a spooky edge - as after all, it was the Halloween special, and you just have to get into the spirit, right? We've found a similar dress to Tess' and it’s on SALE on theoutnet. The mother-of-two's beauty look was also as flawless as ever - her skin was glowing and she wore her hair in a lovely ponytail.

We recently sat down with the BBC star, and she gave us the lowdown on what really goes on in Strictly's busy wardrobe department. Speaking at the launch of BT Beyond Limits campaign, the blonde beauty explained: "The dancers have all sorts of incredible, invisible body suits sewed in underneath those costumes that you don't see - and they are there to hold everything in place. For example, the men's shirts have like bodice sewn into them that fasten underneath like body. It's almost like a Spanx leotard underneath the shirt, that keeps the shirt in place."

MORE: Tess Daly delights Instagram fans with a VERY chic white suit

She added: "For example, if a guy on the show does the Rhumba, you have to think about the amount of activity he's doing - it's so very energetic. Also there's routines on the floor so they are sewn in. There's lots going on underneath the costume that you don't see on top, to prevent any wardrobe malfunctions because obviously there's a lot of movement going on. There's like a scaffolding going on underneath that we don't see!" OK, our minds are officially blown...

READ: Strictly stylish! Tess Daly stuns viewers in blue Roland Mouret jumpsuit

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.