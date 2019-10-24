Tess Daly delights Instagram fans with a VERY chic white suit The Strictly Come Dancing host goes all monochrome on us…

We are seeing a lot more of Tess Daly lately due to Strictly Saturdays and we are loving it! The blonde beauty always looks so chic, even when she's off duty. Yes, we love the sequins on a Saturday night, but her mid-week look is just as stylish. On Thursday morning, the BBC star headed to Bicester Village where she paid a visit to the new pop-up shop. Her outfit coordinated perfectly with the monochrome backdrop - talk about blogger vibes, right? The 50-year-old wore a white coat, tailored trousers an black and white psychedelic top which matched the wallpaper. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Monochrome moment; blending into the background @britishfashioncouncil Designer Pop-Up @bicestervillage - by the way,

this place is retail therapy heaven; super-sized! (Not an ad-just sharing the shopping haul love.)" Tess also confessed she has started her Christmas shopping already! "PS. I love Christmas shopping SO much I’ve already started mine... anyone else started theirs yet?"

When HELLO! recently caught up with Tess - who is married to Vernon Kay - she revealed her favourite outfit she's worn on Strictly this year so far.

"I love the RIXO rainbow sequin dress that I wore and the matching rainbow earrings by Soru. I love wearing colour where possible and it was that sort of dress that is not wearing you; I felt really comfortable in it and that's really important to me in my job because there is an expectation of glamour working on a show like Strictly."

She added: "But truthfully I'm usually running in heels between takes throughout the two hours of the show, so I can't wear dresses too long or too tight, or I can't raise my arms above my head. Yes, I've to got to look smart and glamorous if you like, but I've also got to work. So that dress hit all the right notes for me, it wasn't too try-hard, it felt great!"

