Strictly stylish! Tess Daly stuns viewers in blue Roland Mouret jumpsuit The blonde bombshell looks incredible in her latest outfit…

Strictly Saturdays are our favourite thing about autumn and we just love seeing what Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly rock each week. Tess's latest look was as glam as ever! The BBC favourite dazzled fans in a stylish blue velvet jumpsuit by Roland Mouret from The Outnet, Topshop earrings, and shoes by Jimmy Choo. She shared a snap of her latest outfit on Instagram and fans flocked to the comment section to give her look a big thumbs up. Styled by James Yardley, the mother-of-two looked better than ever. Claudia - who tends to opt for more of a slightly edgier vibe with her getups - decided to wear a floor-length white polka dot dress with nude heels. What a stylish pair, right?

Tess looked stunning in this Roland Mouret jumpsuit

HELLO! sat down with the 50-year-old about the series, and she told us her favourite outfit she has worn this year so far. "I love the RIXO rainbow sequin dress that I wore and the matching rainbow earrings by Soru - love that jewellery brand.

Tess told HELLO! that this outfit is her favourite of the series so far...

"I love wearing colour where possible and it was that sort of dress that is not wearing you. I felt really comfortable in it and that's really important to me in my job, because there is an expectation of glamour working on a show like Strictly."

Tess - who is married to Vernon Kay - added: "Truthfully, I'm usually running in heels between takes throughout the two hours of the show, so I can't wear dresses too long or too tight."

"So wearing a dress like the Rixo number is great - as I don't have to worry about it being too tight or not being able to raise my arms above my head."

"Yes, I've to got to look smart and glamorous if you like, but I've also got to work. So that dress hit all the right notes for me - it wasn't too try-hard, it felt great!"

