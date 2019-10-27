Claudia Winkleman’s green Gucci heels have everyone talking during the Strictly Halloween elimination show Halloween suits the Strictly host.

For Strictly's spooky Halloween special, the dancers, celebrities, judges and presenters got stuck into the creepy theme with some fabulous outfits. From blood-thirsty vampires to cute white bunnies, Strictly's hair and makeup team pulled out all the stops for both Saturday and Sunday's shows - there is no mistaking what time of year it is! And the gothic theme certainly suits Claudia Winkleman, don't you think?

Styled by Sinead McKeefry, she stunned viewers in some scarily good green statement heels from Gucci for Sunday's results show. As well as a gorgeous black midi vintage dress from French brand Lanvin, which featured thin spaghetti straps, the mother-of-three also rocked a pair of large hoop earrings by Loel & Co, chunky gold bangles and her usual heavy fringe. She took to Instagram Stories to tell fans: "Very old dress. Very new shoes." To complete her look, the host looked right at home in her vampy makeup, opting for her usual dark smokey eyes, a sweep of bronzer under her cheekbones and classic nude lips.

This follows on from her gorgeous Saturday night look which saw her wear a dreamy tulle dress from Alexia Alterations. The bespoke frock featured a long black tulle skirt and corseted beige top which she teamed with beige heels and a delicate long silver necklace. Pulling a face for the camera, she posted a picture of her backstage shortly before the popular dancing show began, and fans were quick to praise her look. One commented: "Love the dress...and face!" while another wrote: "Beautiful dress! You look amazing as always!"

We love that Claudia also steps out in affordable high-street clothing, and Sinead, who is also a HELLO! columnist, recently revealed that Zara and Net-A-Porter are her go-to stores. Like most women, she said that Claudia loves the colour black and said: "I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day." With Halloween a crucial date in the Strictly fashion calendar and black being a fitting colour for this time of year, we like to think this outfit has been ready in Claudia's closet for months.

