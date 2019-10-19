We're dotty over Claudia Winkleman's black and white polka dot dress - and it's on sale! The TV host looked amazing in the stylish number

It's Strictly time again and our favourite hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly stepped out in some truly gorgeous dresses for Saturday night's ballroom extravaganza. Claudia is known for her love of edgy outfits in comparison to Tess' glitzy gowns, and we have to say, her latest look is divine. The presenter stunned in a polka dot dress by De La Vali for the popular dance show. We adored the flared cut of her dress – and those statement bangles are fabulous.

Claudia shared a snap of her ensemble on her Instagram page, showing her pulling a face backstage as she sipped on a drink. "Strictly. In 4. Stay hydrated," she wrote. Her fans were quick to compliment her stylish get up, with one writing "Wow looking fab again Claudia" and another saying "Gorgeous dress Claudia."

Claudia stunned in a polka dot dress by De La Vali

The dress is available to buy on The Outnet for £272, down from £495. The Olivia ruffled fil coupé chiffon maxi dress is made of chiffon, features bell sleeves and has a fluted hem. We love it!

MORE: Amanda Holden's leather skirt has got Instagram fans very excited indeed

The star's beauty look was just as sassy; the mum-of-three wore her hair in a seductive updo, with that trademark fringe skimming her eyes. Claudia went for a glam smoky eye, a sweep of bronzer to her cheeks and a pink lip.

The dress is available to buy on The Outnet for £272

Claudia's chic outfits are all thanks to her stylist and HELLO! columnist Sinead McKeefry, who recently told us that Zara and Net-A-Porter are her go-to shopping destinations for the Strictly host's outfits. She revealed: "Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment. She knows what she likes. She loves black, but equally, we have a few unexpected numbers in the wardrobe this year which I’m looking forward to seeing her in."

MORE: Victoria Beckham's purple jumper looks mighty like this Marks & Spencer version

The previous Saturday, Claudia rocked a fab black velvet mini dress by the designer Alex Perry that featured a dramatic high neck and statement shoulders. Claudia styled the dress with bright red Gina heels which added a vibrant splash of colour to her all-black look.